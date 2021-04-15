Watch: Cube Announces Debut Of New Idol Group LIGHTSUM + Drops Exciting 1st Teaser

Prepare for a brand-new idol group from Cube Leisure!

On April 15 at midnight KST, Cube Leisure formally introduced that they might be debuting a brand new idol group named LIGHTSUM.

In accordance with the company, the that means of the title LIGHTSUM is that “brilliant LIGHTs will come collectively as one SUM with the intention to attain everybody the world over, turning into a gaggle that may convey extra optimistic vitality to everybody by means of their message of hope.”

Along with launching a brand new Twitter account for the group, which you’ll try right here, Cube Leisure additionally unveiled LIGHTSUM’s official brand—in addition to a psychedelic teaser saying the group’s debut by means of an “official brand animation.”

Try the brand new teaser video for LIGHTSUM under!

Are you excited for LIGHTSUM’s debut? Keep tuned for additional updates!