Watch Dakota Johnson Social Distance With Jimmy Kimmel In Wild Pink Outfit

Late night time reveals haven’t been working the identical approach since stay-at-home orders have swept the nation, and hosts have been getting inventive about how they conduct their interviews. The video convention interview has change into the brand new regular, however a latest interview by Jimmy Kimmel had the host going for a socially distanced chat with Fifty Shades of Gray actress Dakota Johnson, and it’s pleasant.
Jimmy Kimmel and Dakota Johnson are conveniently neighbors simply because the 30-year-old is selling her new comedy The Excessive Notice, which reached VOD at present. However the actual star of the lovable interview was Johnson’s wild, fluffy pink gown that was apparently simply hanging round in her closet this complete time. Test it out beneath:
It’s simply good to see two folks actually discuss to one another in the identical house… even when they’re between a fence and a mattress of jasmine shrubs. In late night time custom, Dakota Johnson dressed up for the event whereas holding a hose and complaining the way it “smells like toes.” Midway via the surface chat, the granddaughter of Tippi Hendren admitted it’s “exhausting to put on this.” She mentioned it got here from some type of runway present. Factors for placing it to make use of, Dakota!
It appears to be like a bit like one thing The Starvation Video games’ Effie would put on, or alternatively, a live-action fairy from Sleeping Magnificence. It additionally appears to be like like a designer folded-over scorching pink comforter… possibly? Throughout the discuss, Jimmy Kimmel invitations her over for drumsticks they usually bickered over their different neighbors. Too unhealthy her boyfriend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, didn’t come over and play some songs too! The actress just lately made her directorial debut by helming the band’s music video “Cry Cry Cry.”
Dakota Johnson has lived in her lovely Hollywood house for the previous 5 years, simply as her iconic position as Anastasia Steele debuted on massive screens. Since she completed off taking pictures the E.L. James sequence, the actress has been making some impressed selections in critically-acclaimed movies equivalent to Suspiria, Unhealthy Instances On the El Royale and The Peanut Butter Falcon with Shia LaBeouf.
Her newest position in The Excessive Notice has her taking part in a private assistant to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pop star character. The film was initially anticipated to hit theaters on Might 8, however since modified course to a straight-to-video launch. The Excessive Notice has debuted with optimistic opinions at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an analogous 67% from audiences. The film additionally stars Ice Dice, Invoice Pullman and Eddie Izzard.
The Excessive Notice is accessible to lease for a 48-hour window for $19.99 from Common’s Focus Options, following the studio’s record-breaking and controversial launch of Trolls World Tour on VOD again in April. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra superstar interviews – no guarantees one other one will prime Dakota Johnson’s trend assertion.
