Watch: DAY6’s Dowoon, LOONA’s Yves, VICTON’s Subin, And More Compete In New Mystery Variety Show

The forged members of “Idol Stay Agent: Shadow Hunter” embody comic Lim La La, DAY6’s Dowoon, LOONA’s Yves, Jang Dong Min, VICTON’s Subin, and Hwang Je Sung.

The teaser begins with all the forged in a state of shock and panic. The clip then dives into the mysterious “hell-like” state of affairs that occurred in paradise. A detective declares, “There’s extreme bleeding as a consequence of stab wounds. It’s presumed that the lungs had been additionally broken.” They proceed, “We have to conduct an post-mortem to find out whether or not coronary heart assault is the reason for demise.”

The forged members function the “Idol Stay Brokers” who compete from their investigation headquarters to find the reality.

After, they interview a sequence of suspects. One states, “To be fully trustworthy…” One other shares, “What I’m telling you now could be a secret, even from my husband.” A distinct man provides, “There isn’t a change within the love I’ve for my spouse. Nonetheless…”

Try the premiere of “Idol Stay Agent: Shadow Hunter” on April 24 at 5 p.m. KST on the U+ Idol Stay app! In the meantime, watch the teaser right here: