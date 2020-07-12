General News

Watch: DAY6’s Wonpil And Hello Ga-Young Harmonize With Their Sweet Voices In “Did You Wake Up?” Duet MV

July 12, 2020
DAY6’s Wonpil and Hello Ga-Young has launched a brand new duet music referred to as “Did You Wake Up?”

“Did You Wake Up?” was created in collaboration with the webtoon “Certainly one of a Type Romance” and might be featured because the background music in the upcoming episode.

Composed, written, and produced by Hello Ga-Young, “Did You Wake Up?” is a candy music a few couple that wakes up in the morning in a cheerful temper. The nice and cozy but refreshing sound of the guitar meshes with the enjoyable synth sounds for a extra pleasurable pay attention.

Watch the video-call-themed music video under!

