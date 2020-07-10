Watch: DAY6’s Young K Joins SF9’s Inseong And Dawon For Collab Performance Of “You Were Lovely”

DAY6’s Young K teamed up with SF9’s Inseong and Dawon for an impromptu collaboration!

On July 9, all 9 members of SF9 appeared as friends on the most recent episode of MBC Commonplace FM’s “Idol Radio.” In the course of the present, Inseong and Dawon joined forces for a duet model of DAY6’s “You Were Lovely,” a music that Inseong beforehand lined earlier this 12 months.

Earlier than their efficiency, Inseong remarked that he felt honored to be performing the music in entrance of Young K, who’s a DJ on the present. “I lined DAY6’s ‘You Were Lovely’ as soon as prior to now,” he mentioned, “and I really feel actually shy about this, nevertheless it’s an honor to have the ability to sing the music in entrance of the unique singer like this.”

Young K humbly replied, “No, I’m the one who feels honored,” and Inseong went on, “I’ll do my finest to sing the music nicely.”

Later, through the second verse of Inseong and Dawon’s cowl, Young K thrilled followers by unexpectedly becoming a member of the 2 SF9 members and even including some attractive harmonies throughout Inseong’s elements.

Afterwards, Young K lavished reward on each idols, commenting, “It was really an honor. Each of you might be such nice singers.”

Try the clip of Young K, Inseong, and Dawon’s dwell rendition of “You Were Lovely” under!

