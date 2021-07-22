Watch Dial 100 Film (2021) On ZEE5 | Manoj Bajpayee

Dial 100 is the newest crime mystery drama directed via notable filmmaker Rensil D’Silva. It’s bankrolled via Siddharth P.Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra in collaboration with Sony Footage Movie India. Manoj Bajpayee performs a promising position within the film, whilst Neena Gupta takes the antagonist personality along Sakshi Tanwar. Raju Singh brings exciting and motion tune sound and background ratings to the movie. ZEE5 obtained the streaming rights for the movie. Dial 100 is slated to premiere on August 06, 2021.

Dial 100 tale takes you to mystery sequences and issues confronted via police officers. Nikhil Sood (Manoj Bajpayee) who performs a cop within the film at the different Seema Pallav ( Neena Gupta ) performs an antagonist position seeks justice for dropping her kid and likewise threatens Nikhil circle of relatives. Manoj Bajpayee lately noticed in Circle of relatives Guy collection were given superb popularity for his efficiency. Watch this mystery Dial 100 film handiest on ZEE5 from August 06, 2021. ZEE5 Subscription avail at 499 according to 12 months.

Dial 100 Film Complete Main points

Title: Dial 100

Style: Crime Mystery Drama

Lead Forged: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar, and extra

Director: Rensil D’Silva

Cinematography: Anuj Rakesh Dhawan

Tune: Raju Singh

On-line Video Platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Streaming Date: August 06, 2021

