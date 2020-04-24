Watch Doctor Who stars give a heartfelt special message on BBC’s Big Night In

The BBC’s Big Night In noticed among the largest names in showbiz come collectively to raise our spirits and lift funds to help the weak throughout the international pandemic.

The occasion had many nice moments, from Peter Kay’s comeback to Daybreak French’s return because the Vicar of Dibley, however Doctor Who followers arguably acquired the most effective deal with of all when a special message was delivered by ten(!) Time Lords.

BBC

Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor was joined by Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor to give due to the “real-life special medical doctors, nurses and everybody, everybody working on the entrance strains in our NHS and care houses, and hospices.”

The Medical doctors additionally reminded followers to “by no means be merciless or cowardly, by no means give up and by no means give in” and that “we’re at our greatest once we work collectively.”

You’ll be able to watch the heartfelt video under:

The emotional video struck a chord with Whovians, who took to Twitter to share their ideas on the video:

The DOCTORS are right here to give their help to all of the frontline staff in these sudden occasions. I’m so proud to be a fan of this present with the actors being true position fashions to many generations ! Respect and like to all of them ❤️#DoctorWho #TheBigNightIn pic.twitter.com/czRmWIg1yj — Doctor Who: The Fan Account ???? (@CompanionsOfWho) April 23, 2020

Additionally they seen Colin Baker was carrying a rainbow T-shirt just like the one Jodie Whittaker wears because the 13th Doctor.

Total, the Big Night In helped elevate over £27 million, with the federal government promising to double the whole quantity raised throughout the three hour-long occasion.

For those who’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV Information.