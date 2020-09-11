Watch: “Document Of Youth” Cast Shows Great Teamwork + Kim Hye Yoon Talks About Her Cameo

tvN’s “Document of Youth” has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The clip begins with Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam greeting the digital camera. Park So Dam admits she’s a giant fan of him, and he asks, “Since when?” Park So Dam replies, “Since I used to be born,” making his jaw drop in shock.

The video shares a glimpse of Kim Hye Yoon filming her cameo look as a personality named Lee Bo Ra. The actress shared, “I solely filmed for a short second, however everybody took excellent care of me, so I used to be capable of movie comfortably. I’m so honored to even be a small a part of such an incredible drama, and I feel this can stay as an excellent reminiscence for me.”

Park Bo Gum additionally exhibits nice chemistry with Kim Gun Woo, who performs boastful star actor Park Do Ha. Kim Gun Woo makes certain Park Bo Gum’s leg guard is safely safe earlier than kicking him. As soon as the director calls “reduce,” the 2 actors hug one another tightly with huge smiles on their faces.

Park Bo Gum, Byun Woo Seok, and Kwon Soo Hyun, who play finest buddies within the drama, proceed to hang around even off digital camera. Park Bo Gum shares they weren’t shut at first, and Kwon Soo Hyun jokes, “We have been compelled to get shut. We didn’t have a selection.” They reveal they would eat and observe collectively daily. Kwon Soo Hyuk commented, “And now we ended up like this,” making his co-stars burst into laughter. Park Bo Gum provides, “We’re actually shut now.”

Watch the total behind-the-scenes video beneath!

“Document of Youth” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

