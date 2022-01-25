Watch Dogs Legion will not receive any more updates and thanks fans for their support since launch

Ubisoft reviews the year and a half of new content released for the open world action video game.

About a year and a half has passed since the release of Watch Dogs Legion. Since then, in Ubisoft has worked on a good number of patches and content updates that are now coming to an end. So at least its development team wanted to comment on it with a statement thanking the fans.

“The game has grown by leaps and bounds and includes a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near-future city to an action-packed online mode. We couldn’t be more proud of the game we’ve created, and we thank you for having joined us this year during this London crossing”, they detail from the French company.

The 5.6 technical patch from last September is as follows the latest update for Watch Dogs: Legion, though players can still find reward circuits in online mode to continue enjoying the open world action video game. The current circuit of the fourth season, Rebels, will be active until January 22 to give way later to the fifth season, Stripes. “After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue their cycle and come back into the game, giving you a chance to get rewards you missed.”

Since its launch in 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion has added new game modes, new characters (with some returning to the saga) and multiple quality of life improvements that, according to Ubisoft, have allowed them to provide a game to be proud of. .

If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Watch Dogs: Legion in 3DJuegos that said in its final lines: touring London has been a funniest experience, with a lot of action, good stealth, lots of secrets to discover and the feeling of being in front of a great open world that makes the most of its design.

