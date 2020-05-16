Watch Dortmund v Schalke on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Maintain on tight, the Bundesliga is again with a tantalising opener, a Revierderby showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

German soccer is able to resume behind closed doorways following a two-month shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund stay within the title race however can’t afford any slip-ups as they sit 4 factors adrift of Bayern Munich.

Hold a watch on the bright-spark trio of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna who’ve earned their proper to be considered as probably the most thrilling skills in European soccer in 2020.

Schalke have improved in 2019/20 following a depressing time final season however stay in sixth place, 10 factors behind Bayer Leverkusen above them.

Why is Dortmund v Schalke a derby?

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner has struggled to discover a constant goalscorer amongst his ranks, however the staff has been exhausting to beat, shedding simply six video games to date.

What time is Dortmund v Schalke?

Dortmund v Schalke will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday 16th Could 2020.

Dortmund v Schalke prediction

This can be the hardest prediction of the yr. Who is aware of how gamers will react to the restart? It’s a derby recreation with out a crowd, an end-of-season run-in conflict from a standing begin. Either side might be happy to return via it with none accidents, however Dortmund’s spritely forwards might be chomping on the bit to seek out their rhythm once more.

Prediction: Dortmund 1-0 Schalke