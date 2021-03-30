General News

Watch: “Dr. Romantic 2” Co-Stars Lee Sung Kyung And Kim Min Jae Flaunt Their Moves For Collab Dance Film

March 30, 2021
Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae have reunited for a strong collaboration!

On March 30, a Dance Visible Film starring the 2 actors was posted on Lee Sung Kyung’s YouTube channel. Within the clip, they exhibit their spectacular strikes as they dance collectively to Ne-Yo and Jeremih “U 2 Luv.”

Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae beforehand co-starred within the movie “LOVE+SLING” and the drama “Dr. Romantic 2,” and though they’re actors, they’re each identified to be expert in music and dancing, as properly.

Try the video beneath!

Watch the actors in “Dr. Romantic 2”:

