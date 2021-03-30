Watch: “Dr. Romantic 2” Co-Stars Lee Sung Kyung And Kim Min Jae Flaunt Their Moves For Collab Dance Film

Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae have reunited for a strong collaboration!

On March 30, a Dance Visible Film starring the 2 actors was posted on Lee Sung Kyung’s YouTube channel. Within the clip, they exhibit their spectacular strikes as they dance collectively to Ne-Yo and Jeremih “U 2 Luv.”

Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Min Jae beforehand co-starred within the movie “LOVE+SLING” and the drama “Dr. Romantic 2,” and though they’re actors, they’re each identified to be expert in music and dancing, as properly.

