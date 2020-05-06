General News

Watch: DreamCatcher, AleXa, And IN2IT Spread Positivity Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic With “Be The Future” MV

May 6, 2020
DreamCatcher, AleXa, and IN2IT have teamed up for a tune as Millenasia Mission!

The artists collaborated for an upbeat observe referred to as “Be The Future” that conveys the message of how necessary training and security are throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The tune was produced by Millenasia in partnership with Varkey Basis for UNESCO’s World Training Coalition.

“Be The Future” was composed, choreographed, and produced by Artmatic, the group behind a number of chart-topping hits for EXO, TWICE, and extra, with a large-scale music video directed by Zanybros.
Watch the intense and academic “Be The Future” music video under!

