Watch: DRIPPIN Takes Fans By Surprise With Teaser For First-Ever Comeback

March 5, 2021
1 Min Read

DRIPPIN has introduced their comeback by dropping a teaser out of the blue!

The rookie boy group shall be returning with their second mini album “A Higher Tomorrow” on March 16 at 6 p.m. KST. The title observe on the album is known as “Younger Blood.”

DRIPPIN is Woollim Leisure’s latest boy group, and this shall be their first-ever comeback since their debut with “Nostalgia” in October 2020.

What sort of idea are you anticipating to see from DRIPPIN?

