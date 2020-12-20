Watch Dua Lipa Light up ‘Saturday Night Stay’

In what’s hopefully a pattern for the approaching months, Dua Lipa lastly received to carry out the songs from her multiple-Grammy-nominated album “Future Nostalgia” on “Saturday Night Stay” this weekend — some eight months after her initially scheduled look on the present was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Accompanied by 4 dancers, she delivered tightly rehearsed takes on the album’s singles “Don’t Begin Now” and “Levitating,” wearing a leopard-print bustier on the previous and an unlimited white feathery hat for the latter, which undulated like a jellyfish. She wore that outfit for the (masked) all-cast farewell on the finish of the present, which can have helped with social distancing.

She additionally made a short look in a single sketch, dancing in a mock World Warfare II U.S.O.-style efficiency with host Kristen Wiig and featured participant Bowen Yang. Watch the performances under.

Throughout a yr that will not appear ideally suited to a disco-pop party-starter like “Future Nostalgia,” the album is among the most business and important favorites of the yr, showing close to the highest of many critics’ lists — together with Selection’s — and garnering six Grammy nominations. Lipa has already gained two: the massive Greatest New Artist prize and Greatest Dance Recording, for “Electrical energy,” her hit collaboration with Silk Metropolis, a.ok.a. super-producers Diplo and Mark Ronson.

Lipa was overwhelmed by the six nominations. “This doesn’t really feel actual!!!!! 6 GRAMMY NOMS!!! WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!!”

She adopted with a video by which she sobs on the cellphone to whomever is telling her the information, “Are you f—ing joking me? Oh my God, you’re joking!”





