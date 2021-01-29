Watch Duran Duran’s Video for ‘5 Years,’ its David Bowie Cover

Duran Duran premiered the video for its cowl of David Bowie’s “5 Years” this morning on the band’s YouTube channel. The track was launched Jan. 8, on what would have been the enduring artist’s 74th birthday.

The band members had been shot individually for the VR-heavy video, with vocalist Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and drummer Roger Taylor in London. Bassist John Taylor was joined by Bowie’s longtime pianist, Mike Garson, in Los Angeles. The colourful and futuristic-looking efficiency clip, whereas a far cry from the game-changing unique location movies of the one-time kings of MTV, is an apt strategy for these COVID occasions.

Forward of the video’s premiere, Rhodes took over Duran Duran’s Instagram Stay for a 20-minute Q&A session. He started by talking of the band’s particular person private connections with Bowie’s music from childhood onwards. He additionally spoke of assorted Bowie songs Duran Duran have lined over time, and the way “5 Years” was recommended to them by Garson, and that it felt prefer it had specific significance on the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s passing.

He went on to explain the making of the video beneath the steerage of director, documentarian and frequent collaborator, Gavin Elder. He additionally spoke of the involvement of visible artist and inexperienced display skilled Teek Mach and her VR results in submit pulled off the group and their backup vocalists and string part seeming like they’re in the identical area.

Rhodes adopted with considerably of a Q&A of the IG Stay contributors, who weren’t a lot asking questions as throwing out feedback. Instantly following, Taylor hosted a reside Q&A on Duran Duran’s YouTube channel, main into the premiere of the video.

The group is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this yr and lately launched reveals on each Pandora (“Duran 40”) and SiriusXM (“WHOOSH!”), as reported by Selection earlier this week.

Watch the visible beneath: