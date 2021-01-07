Watch: “Dwell On” Cast Are Just Like Friends On A Fun Trip In Behind-The-Scenes Video

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has launched a behind-the-scenes video of the actors on set.

The behind-the-scenes clip covers the scene by which the six pals meet up for pizza after their summer time retreat. From the beginning, the actors are in a very good temper, dancing between takes and breaking out into laughter because the director experiments with what props they need to be dealing with within the scene. (The director: “Perhaps a knife isn’t the most suitable choice to be pointing with.” Yang Hye Ji: instantly picks up knife.)

In the meantime, VICTON’s Byungchan cracks everybody up as he makes cute faces on the digicam and customarily clowns round. Yeonwoo says that she and Noh Jong Hyun have by accident dressed as a pair and jokes that her outfit is a mismatch between fall (knit sweater) and summer time (brief skirt). The comparatively heavy clothes in the summertime warmth (when the scene was filmed) impacts the opposite actors as nicely, together with Byungchan in his pink jacket.

Because the scene strikes into the night time, Byungchan continues to brighten up the ambiance and maintain everybody’s power up by dancing cutely to NCT and TWICE.

Take a look at the video under!

Watch “Dwell On” right here!

Watch Now