Watch: eAeon And BTS’s RM Drop MV For Collab Track “Don’t”

Singer-songwriter eAeon has released a new track featuring BTS’s RM!

On April 30, eAeon unveiled his second solo album “Fragile” along with the music video for the title track.

eAeon and RM co-composed and co-wrote the lyrics for “Don’t.”

RM wrote on Twitter about the collaboration, “I participated in the album of eAeon who I love and respect. I personally think the balance of the song turned out really well. Please listen to it a lot !! Thank you.”

사랑하고 존경하는 @eaeon 형의 앨범에 함께 했습니다. 개인적으로 너무너무 조화롭게 나온 좋은 곡이라고 생각합니다. 많이 들어주세요 !! 고맙습니다 ?? #RM pic.twitter.com/zqgZP468XV — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 30, 2021

Check out the music video below: