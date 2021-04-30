Watch: eAeon And BTS’s RM Drop MV For Collab Track “Don’t”

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Singer-songwriter eAeon has released a new track featuring BTS’s RM!

On April 30, eAeon unveiled his second solo album “Fragile” along with the music video for the title track.

eAeon and RM co-composed and co-wrote the lyrics for “Don’t.”

RM wrote on Twitter about the collaboration, “I participated in the album of eAeon who I love and respect. I personally think the balance of the song turned out really well. Please listen to it a lot !! Thank you.”

Check out the music video below:

How does this article make you feel?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here