Watch Ek Mini Katha Telugu Film on Amazon High Video

Ek Mini Katha is probably the most awaited comedy entertainer starring Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, and Shraddha Das in lead roles. The most recent Telugu film was once directed via debutant Karthik Rapolu and the script was once written via Merlapaka Gandhi. It’s bankrolled via UV Creations. Pravin Lakkaraju composes the background ratings and song for the film. Ek Mini Katha Telugu Film can be launched without delay at the OTT platform. The streaming rights have been obtained via Amazon High Video. Ek Mini Katha complete film is lately streaming on Amazon High Video.