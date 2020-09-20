Watch Emmys: Live Stream The 2020 Awards Online

Going digital for the primary time in its historical past, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards might be broadcast dwell on ABC on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/eight p.m. ET. The free broadcast might be obtainable to anybody with an antenna, cable or satellite tv for pc.

Twine cutters may also watch with month-to-month subscriptions to numerous streaming companies. With a month-to-month payment of $54.99, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now will livestream the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube TV, which carries a $64.99 month-to-month payment, additionally consists of ABC. All three provide free, seven-day trials.

Further Emmy programming consists of “E! Countdown to the Pink Carpet” at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET, in addition to “Live from E!” at Three p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. “Folks and Leisure Weekly Pink Carpet Live: At Residence!,” hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu, will stream on Folks TV at Four p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

KTLA5 will air a countdown to the Emmys from 2 p.m. PT, hosted by Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson, whereas ABC Information’ “Countdown to the Emmys,” emceed by Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson and Janai Norman, might be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The ultimate livestream occasion is “E! After Celebration” following the primary ceremony at eight p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Emmy nominations had been stuffed with snubs and surprises. HBO’s “Watchmen” nabbed 26 noms, together with an impressive restricted sequence nod, whereas Netflix tallied a file 160 nominations throughout classes. Different surprises embody “The Mandalorian’s” drama sequence nom, in addition to “Higher Name Saul’s” snubs in appearing classes.

