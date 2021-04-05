General News

Watch: ENHYPEN Announces Comeback Date + Invites You To “BORDER : CARNIVAL” In Dramatic Teaser Film

April 5, 2021
Mark your calendars: ENHYPEN is making their first-ever comeback!

On April 5 at midnight KST, ENHYPEN launched an intriguing “Intro : The Invitation” teaser movie inviting followers to hitch them for his or her return.

The rookie boy group additionally introduced that their second mini album, “BORDER : CARNIVAL,” can be launched on April 26.

Take a look at ENHYPEN’s dramatic new teaser movie for his or her upcoming comeback beneath!

