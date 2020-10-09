Watch: ENHYPEN Announces Official Fan Club Name

ENHYPEN now has an official fan membership title!

Following the formation of the ultimate group from “I-LAND” on September 18, their fan membership title ENGENE was unveiled on October 9.

The title was chosen from fan ideas, and it has two meanings. The primary is that ENHYPEN’s followers are the “engines” that permit them to develop and go ahead. The second is that ENHYPEN and followers “share the identical DNA to attach, develop, and develop collectively.”

