Watch: ENHYPEN Describes Each Other’s Strengths In New Teaser For “ENHYPEN&Hello” Season 2

ENHYPEN has shared a brand new teaser for the upcoming second season of their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello”!

In the newly launched preview, the ENHYPEN members describe the personalities of every of their bandmates and reveal what they take into account every member’s largest strengths.

The clip begins with the idols agreeing that their chief Jungwon is of course cute, however additionally they reward him for being a reliable chief who is aware of find out how to calmly assess a scenario and take the helm.

Subsequent up is Heeseung, whom the members describe as a enjoyable, curious particular person and probably the most mature member of the group. They sum up Jay as a boisterous, easygoing man who retains everybody’s spirits excessive, whereas talking fondly of Jake as a “puppy-like” one that can immediately make individuals really feel relaxed and comfy.

The ENHYPEN members go on to reward Sunghoon for his princely seems, whereas describing Sunoo as a gifted and pushed one that serves as a supply of cheerful power inside the group. Lastly, they agree that Ni-ki has a playful and mischievous aspect that’s very cute, however that he additionally exudes a charisma that sometimes makes them overlook he’s the youngest.

Season 2 of “ENHYPEN&Hello” will premiere on March 17 at 7 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new teaser under!

Compensate for the primary season of “ENHYPEN&Hello” with subtitles right here:

