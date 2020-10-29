Watch: ENHYPEN Dresses Up For Halloween In Adorable New Dance Video For “Chamber 5 (Dream Of Desires)”

ENHYPEN has shared an lovely new dance video in celebration of Halloween!
On October 29, the upcoming boy group launched a enjoyable “Halloween fruit model” dance efficiency video for his or her tune “Chamber 5 (Dream of Desires).”
In the video, every of the ENHYPEN members adorably attire up as a special fruit earlier than performing the playful choreography for the tune, which a number of of them first carried out as a part of a battle on Mnet’s “I-LAND.”
ENHYPEN is a seven-member group that was shaped on “I-LAND” and shall be produced by BELIFT, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Massive Hit leisure.
Take a look at ENHYPEN’s cute Halloween dance video under!
