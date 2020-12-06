Watch: ENHYPEN Gives Closer Look At Choreo For Debut Track “Given-Taken” In New Dance Practice Video

ENHYPEN has shared a brand new dance video for “Given-Taken“!

The rookie boy group, which simply made their debut earlier this week with their first mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE,” has now launched a dance apply video for his or her debut title observe. The brand new clip offers followers a full view of all seven members’ dance strikes all through the choreography for “Given-Taken,” in addition to their cool formations and synchronization throughout the tune.

Take a look at ENHYPEN’s dance apply video for “Given-Taken” under!