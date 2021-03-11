Watch: ENHYPEN Returns With More Energy And Better Teamwork In Teaser For “ENHYPEN&Hello” Season 2

ENHYPEN is again with a second season of their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello“!

On March 10, Massive Hit Labels launched a brand new teaser for the present. The earlier season confirmed the starting of ENHYPEN and their journey to debut, however this new season will present ENHYPEN turning into extra mature and assured after their profitable debut.

The teaser consists of the members happening an in a single day journey and assembly their fan membership ENGENE for the primary time. In the course of the journey, ENHYPEN present their hilarious, energetic sides as they provide their all to satisfy the missions. Nonetheless, they dive into skilled mode as soon as they’re on the stage in entrance of their followers.

The season season of “ENHYPEN&Hello” will premiere on March 17 and air each Wednesday at 7 p.m. KST for 4 weeks.

