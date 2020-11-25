General News

Watch: ENHYPEN Reveals Eerie Teaser Inviting Fans To “ENHYPEN DEBUT SHOW : DAY ONE”

November 25, 2020
Mnet has unveiled a teaser for ENHYPEN’s debut showcase “ENHYPEN DEBUT SHOW : DAY ONE”!

Because the members are proven inside a spooky chamber, Jake’s voice narrates, “Second to second, inevitable destiny created by natural serendipity. Breaking the mould and taking step one into the world. Past borders, the second you and I come head to head. ENHYPEN Debut Present. Day One. November 30.”

ENHYPEN was shaped via the Mnet competitors present “I-LAND” and consists of members Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. The brand new boy group will be releasing their debut mini album “BORDER : DAY ONE” on November 30 KST. Teasers for the album could be discovered right here.

“ENHYPEN DEBUT SHOW : DAY ONE” airs on November 30 at 8 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible for viewing on Viki.

Watch the teaser under!

When you watch for ENHYPEN’s debut, watch their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello” with English subtitles right here:

