Watch: ENHYPEN Reveals Teaser For Their Official Light Stick

Upcoming boy group ENHYPEN has unveiled their official gentle stick by means of a teaser video!

The video was shared on November 13 and reveals the sunshine stick’s modern, black design. Test it out under!

ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy group below BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure. They have been shaped by means of the Mnet present “I-LAND” earlier this 12 months and so they’re gearing up for a November 30 debut with their mini album “BORDER : DAY ONE.”

Forward of the large day, they’ve additionally introduced that their fan membership identify is ENGENE and revealed that Jungwon has taken the place of chief.

ENHYPEN is presently showing of their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello.” Watch it under!

