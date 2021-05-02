Watch: ENHYPEN Shows Mesmerizing Moves In “Drunk-Dazed” Dance Practice Video

ENHYPEN unveiled their dance practice video for “Drunk-Dazed“!

“Drunk-Dazed” is the idol group’s title track for their second mini album “BORDER : CARNIVAL.” The pop rock genre song with 808 bass sounds features powerful choreography, and the group pulls it off perfectly in this new video. The seven members are completely synchronized, and they stun fans with their sharp moves.

Check out the video below!

Watch ENHYPEN on their reality show “ENHYPEN&HI” on Viki:

