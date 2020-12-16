General News

Watch: ENHYPEN Surprises With MV Teaser For “Let Me In (20 CUBE)”

December 16, 2020
1 Min Read

ENHYPEN has a present on the best way for followers!

The newly debuted group shared a primary take a look at an upcoming music video for “Let Me In (20 CUBE),” one of many b-sides off their debut mini album “BORDER : DAY ONE.” The MV will come out on December 21 at midnight KST.

Take a look at the preview under!

ENHYPEN is a seven-member group that was shaped by means of the Mnet present “I-LAND” and made their debut on November 30 beneath the company BELIFT LAB. Take a look at the music video for his or her debut title observe “Given-Taken” right here!

Watch their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello” under!

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.