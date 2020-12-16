Watch: ENHYPEN Surprises With MV Teaser For “Let Me In (20 CUBE)”

ENHYPEN has a present on the best way for followers!

The newly debuted group shared a primary take a look at an upcoming music video for “Let Me In (20 CUBE),” one of many b-sides off their debut mini album “BORDER : DAY ONE.” The MV will come out on December 21 at midnight KST.

Take a look at the preview under!

ENHYPEN is a seven-member group that was shaped by means of the Mnet present “I-LAND” and made their debut on November 30 beneath the company BELIFT LAB. Take a look at the music video for his or her debut title observe “Given-Taken” right here!

Watch their actuality present “ENHYPEN&Hello” under!

