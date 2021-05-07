Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 3rd Win For “Drunk-Dazed” On “Music Bank”; Performances By Highlight, ITZY, And More

The May 7 episode of “Music Bank” featured ENHYPEN’s “Drunk-Dazed” and Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” as candidates for first place. ENHYPEN took their third win for “Drunk-Dazed” with 6,275 points over 4,750 points for “Rollin.’”

This week’s performers include 3YE, AB6IX, BAE173, ENHYPEN, ITZY, P1Harmony, STAYC, NORAZO, Mckdaddy and YELO, BIBI, AIVAN, ONF, CHECKMATE, CLASSMATE, Highlight, and HOT ISSUE.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances below:

AIVAN – “AI”

CLASSMATE – “Our Moment”

3YE – “STALKER”

Mckdaddy and YELO – “Bad Thing”

CHECKMATE – “YOU”

HOT ISSUE – “GRATATA”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

STAYC – “SO WHAT”

BIBI – “BAD SAD AND MAD”

ENHYPEN – “Drunk-Dazed”

AB6IX – “CLOSE”

ONF – “Ugly Dance”

NORAZO – “Vegetable”

ITZY – “Mafia In the morning”

Highlight – “Disconnected” and “NOT THE END”