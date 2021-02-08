Watch Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan Sing Super Bowl National Anthem

Nation and R&B stars Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up Sunday for one of many extra uncommon wrinkles in Super Bowl nationwide anthem historical past, and one thing Frances Scott Key in all probability scarcely imagined: a duet.

That didn’t develop into the one extraordinary factor about their rendition: it was definitely one of many few important syncopated variations of “The Star Spangled Banner” in TV historical past, with Church gently strumming the music on his electrical guitar with gentle, funky accents on the 2s and the 4s, earlier than Sullivan took it into a completely extra soulful realm.

How their extraordinarily completely different voices would meld was a topic of suspense — even to the celebs themselves, presumably, as Church not too long ago admitted he hadn’t met Sullivan but, weeks after being introduced as her duet associate. However her presence saved him the necessity to soar right into a excessive vary he doesn’t have. After he sang the primary few traces alone, Sullivan primarily took over, with Church staying in his snug decrease vary as a concord vocalist — even when the music additional took off with a key change nearing the climax.

Nonetheless the sport seems, one win was already on the boards.

Make that two: Their duet was instantly preceded by a rendering of the music that’s usually unofficially thought of the different nationwide anthem, “America the Stunning,” sung by the R&B star H.E.R., who was clearly as much as that job, too.

Fascinatingly, each performances had been pushed by a solo electrical guitar — certainly a tandem first in NFL historical past (or perhaps in any respect). However whereas the nationwide anthem had Church content material with rhythm guitar, H.E.R. added a shredding guitar solo to her “America the Stunning”… whereas nonetheless retaining issues extra reverently melodic than Jimi Hendrix’s famously licentious manner with “The Star Spangled Banner.”

CBS

Church had admitted to hesitance after taking up the job of the anthem.

“I’ve prevented it endlessly,” Church informed the Los Angeles Occasions within the lead-up to the occasion. “It’s an extremely laborious music to sing. And I’m not a vocalist — I’m a stylist. Anyone like me, you’re taking some liberties with it, then you definately’ve gotten too far-off from the melody and all of the sudden you’re a communist. Actually, there’s simply extra to lose than to achieve.”

In the long run, he and Sullivan appeared to have discovered a approach to clean up the anthem with out going so off-course as to courtroom any commie accusations.

Jazmine Sullivan performs on the Super Bowl

The pre-telecast additionally featured Alicia Keys singing the Black anthem “Carry Each Voice,” however that taped efficiency, filmed on the L.A. Coliseum, had been extensively seen because it premiered along side one other NFL recreation 4 months in the past.

Church is ready to launch three new albums — individually titled “Coronary heart,” “&” and “Soul” — in April. His latest single, “Hell of a View,” simply entered the highest 20 on the Mediabase nation chart.

Sullivan launched her first album since 2015, “Heaux Tales,” in January; it debuted at No. 4 on the album chart.

H.E.R. is about to be represented on screens with “Battle for You,” her closing theme for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which is being touted as an Oscar contender. She at the moment has 5 nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards, for her songs “I Can’t Breathe” and “Higher Than I Imagined.”