Watch: “Espresso Prince” Cast Reminisces About The Joy They Felt On Set + Gong Yoo And Yoon Eun Hye Reunite

The stars of “Espresso Prince” shared their love for the present as followers eagerly await their upcoming documentary!

The solid returns to the café of their hit drama in MBC’s documentary “My Expensive Youth – Espresso Prince.” Forward of its broadcast, some images and quotes from the solid have been shared!

It’s mentioned that whereas followers around the globe are passionate in regards to the drama, the solid loves the present greater than anybody. Gong Yoo, who performed Choi Han Gyul in “Espresso Prince,” confirmed how a lot he loves the present whereas they have been filming the documentary.

When requested why he briefly hesitated when he was contacted by the crew at first, Gong Yoo defined, “I needed to proceed to treasure ‘Espresso Prince’ with the identical emotions I had again then. I’ve such nice recollections of ‘Espresso Prince,’ and I used to be nervous that one thing may change or turn into distorted…”

He likened his emotions about “Espresso Prince” to a “past love” and mentioned, “I often can’t stand watching myself appearing in my previous initiatives, however Choi Han Gyul is a personality that doesn’t make me really feel very embarrassed. I’m undecided why that’s.” He joked with a giant smile, “Perhaps my appearing was actually good?”

Lee Solar Gyun reminisced as he mentioned he thinks the “Espresso Prince” workforce was one-of-a-kind. He shared, “I all the time needed to get to the ‘Espresso Prince’ set early and depart late too. I’d go watch the filming even once I wasn’t within the scene.” He mentioned that regardless of their tiring schedule, they’d exit after work for drinks, spending the night time laughing and chatting collectively.

Yoon Eun Hye mentioned, “I nonetheless miss the sound of the director’s chortle. The ‘Espresso Prince’ set was a very thrilling playground to me.” Chae Jung An shared, “Everybody coming collectively and dealing exhausting was the rationale ‘Espresso Prince’ was successful.”

Kim Dong Wook commented, “It was a time once I did it as a result of it was so fulfilling to do it. I used to be passionate and impressive.” Kim Jae Wook mentioned, “The ‘Espresso Prince’ members are a household to me, and I smile each time I consider them.”

It’s mentioned that the six solid members had so many recollections to share that they couldn’t even all be match within the documentary’s two components.

A pre-release clip has additionally been shared from the primary episode! It contains Gong Yoo on the café as he’s interviewed and he shares among the feedback above. Whereas he’s sitting on the counter, Yoon Eun Hye arrives and surprises him. He says, “However I heard you’d already completed filming and left!” He asks if this can be a shock for him, and he or she replies, “Sure, they mentioned they’re stunning you.”

“It’s been so lengthy!” he says to her. “How lengthy has it been? What a shock!” She replies, “You’re precisely the identical” and he tells her the identical.

Watch the clip beneath!

“My Expensive Youth – Espresso Prince” airs at 10:40 p.m. KST on September 24 and October 1, and it will likely be accessible on Viki.

