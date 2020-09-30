Watch: Eugene, Kim So Yeon, And More Obsess Over Power And Success In Teaser For New Drama “Penthouse”

Upcoming SBS drama “Penthouse” has launched a brand new teaser!

“Penthouse” tells the story of a lady who strives to realize her purpose of coming into excessive society by turning into the “queen” within the one hundredth ground penthouse in Gangnam, the top of success in her eyes, in addition to ladies who had no alternative however to develop into villains so as to shield themselves. The primary solid consists of Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Park Eun Seok, and Yoon Joo Hee.

In the teaser, Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) units a dramatic tone when she says, “It’s a world the place the home one lives in is their persona and quantity of energy.” In the meantime, Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) is dressed elegantly as she walks by way of her residence on the highest ground of the penthouse Hera Palace.

Oh Yoon Hee marks the situation of Hera Palace on a map, and scenes of dancing trace at what sort of luxurious the condo might present. Sounding distressed, Go Sang Ah (Yoon Joo Hee) then says, “Hera Palace isn’t open to simply anybody!” The video cuts to indicate Chun Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon), Kang Ma Ri (Shin Eun Kyung), and Go Sang Ah strolling by way of the foyer as a robust trio.

Subsequent, Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) raises his glass in honor of Hera Palace, and a voice-over narrates, “The world solely listens to the highly effective.” One other character cries, “Cash is expertise. Having connections is expertise. Expertise? I don’t want something like that.”

All of the sudden, Oh Yoon Hee throws a trophy in opposition to a row of framed photos in anger, and in a change of temper, she says, “I’ll have you reside right here even when it means promoting half of my coronary heart.”

On the finish of the clip, Chun Search engine optimization Jin whispers to Oh Yoon Hee, “Even when it means killing somebody… You’re a robust one.”

Watch the teaser under!

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “In the teaser, we needed to indicate off the luxurious high-rise condo Hera Palace that everybody would wish to dwell in in addition to the harmful relationship between Chun Search engine optimization Jin and Oh Yoon Hee.”

They added, “Please look ahead to ‘Penthouse,’ which can be a suspenseful drama that’s addicting in a singular approach, because of the actors’ stable expertise, the sturdy narration, and tasteful directing.”

“Penthouse” premieres on October 26 after the top of “Do You Like Brahms?” and can be obtainable on Viki.

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)