Watch: Eugene Takes Care Of Her On-Screen Daughter Kim Hyun Soo Behind The Scenes Of “The Penthouse 2”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” is the second season of the suspenseful drama concerning the solidarity and pursuit of revenge amongst a gaggle of girls on the prime of the social pyramid, who will cease at nothing to guard their youngsters.

Within the drama, Kim Hyun Soo performs the function of Bae Ro Na, the daughter of Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene). Lately, Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) took a fall down a set of stairs outdoors Chung Ah Arts Excessive College after she was attacked by Ha Eun Byul (Choi Ye Bin) with a trophy. Following this scene, Kim Hyun Soo and Choi Ye Bin topped the rating of essentially the most buzzworthy drama actors of the week.

In a brand new making-of video, Kim Hyun Soo rehearses her line the place she has to inform Ha Eun Byul that she’s defeated her after which chortle whereas holding up her trophy. The workers tease Kim Hyun Soo by saying she sounds too variety as a result of she doesn’t know the best way to chortle in a depraved manner. Kim Hyun Soo laughs and replies that it may very well be as a result of she’s normally simply crying each day within the drama. Choi Ye Bin then practices her trophy swinging to prepare for the massive scene.

Afterward, the actors are chatting collectively about making an attempt to remain heat on the chilly night time when Kim Hyun Soo seems in her bloody make-up with a faux trophy half hooked up to her head. “I’m alright,” she tells the making-of digital camera. “I’ve bought a brand new decoration in my hair. I’m beginning a pattern.” The different younger actors even seize a selfie with Kim Hyun Soo whereas she’s in her make-up.

Eugene tells Kim Hyun Soo, “Actually, once I was at residence yesterday, I saved enthusiastic about you. I used to be nervous about how chilly you’d be! It’s the coldest whenever you’re mendacity on the bottom.”

“Nonetheless, in the present day you’re hugging me,” says Kim Hyun Soo. Eugene says, “That’s proper. I’m going to hug you with all my may!”

Everybody then gathers to rehearse the scene the place the group rushes out of the corridor due to the hearth alarm, whereas Bae Ro Na lies immobile on the steps after her fall. Throughout the chaotic scene, Eugene holds Kim Hyun Soo, who’s wrapped in a blanket to maintain heat as they rehearse. Kim Hyun Soo pops up with a giant smile each time the director yells lower, and Kim Younger Dae additionally will get into character as Joo Seok Hoon, who’s distraught when he sees Bae Ro Na.

When the director yells lower, Eugene strikes a heater for Kim Hyun Soo and fixes her blanket. Shin Eun Kyung (who performs Kang Ma Ri) additionally checks in to guarantee that Kim Hyun Soo isn’t too chilly.

As they movie the scene, Eugene takes Kim Hyun Soo into her arms and wails. As soon as the director yells lower, she continues to carry Kim Hyun Soo as she recovers from the extraordinary feelings of the scene.

Afterward, Kim Hyun Soo will get some sweet and has the trophy faraway from her hair. Eugene says to her, “Nonetheless, in the present day’s higher than yesterday, proper?” Kim Hyun Soo agrees, saying, “Everybody was blocking the wind for me in the present day.”

