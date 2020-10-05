Watch: EVERGLOW Covers BTS, Jessi, IU, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Red Velvet, HyunA, Women’ Era, And More

EVERGLOW has shared a particular present for his or her followers to have fun the Chuseok vacation!
On October 3, EVERGLOW shocked their followers with a enjoyable “cowl dance relay” on Twitter. Every of the six members posted a clip of themselves masking snippets of Ok-pop hits from numerous generations.
EU, who went first, lined Jessi’s “SSENUNNI,” KARA’s “Fairly Woman,” HyunA’s “Roll Deep,” and IU’s “Marshmallow.”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#EU #이유
1. 제시 – 쎈언니
2. 카라 – Fairly Woman
3. 현아 – 잘나가서 그래
4. 아이유 – 마시멜로우#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/McPtiWlyxv
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Sihyeon selected to go old-school for her personal video, through which she lined a collection of first-generation Ok-pop hits: Fin.Ok.L’s “To My Boyfriend,” S.E.S.’s “I’m Your Woman,” Child V.O.X’s “Get Up,” and Chakra’s “Han.”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#SIHYEON #시현
1. 핑클 – 내 남자 친구에게
2. S.E.S – I am Your Woman
3. 베이비복스 – Get Up
4. 샤크라 – 한(恨)#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/ppgyNf3V8N
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Mia caught to BTS for her personal dance clip, through which she took on the choreographies to “Boy in Luv,” “Go Go,” “MIC Drop,” and “ON.”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#MIA #미아
1. BTS – 상남자 (Boy In Luv)
2. BTS – 고민보다 Go
3. BTS – MIC Drop
4. BTS – ON#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/UvlPejiGe0
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Onda lined a few of 2020’s greatest hits for her video: Block B’s Zico’s “Summer time Hate,” Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon’s “Dessert,” MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria,” Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” and Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Naughty.”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#ONDA #온다
1. 지코 – Summer time Hate
2. HYO – DESSERT
3. 화사 – 마리아 (Maria)
4. 제시 – 눈누난나 (NUNU NANA)
5. 레드벨벳 – 아이린&슬기 – 놀이 (Naughty)#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/cuJt8cC3Z2
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Aisha hit followers with a enjoyable blast from the previous in her clip, dancing to Park Ji Yoon’s “Coming of Age,” Son Dam Bi’s “Queen,” Ivy’s “A-Ha,” and Uhm Jung Hwa’s “Poison.”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#AISHA #아샤
1. 박지윤 – 성인식
2. 손담비 – queen
3. 아이비 – A-Ha
4. 엄정화 – Poison#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/yG1MFCmPLq
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Final however not least, Yiren lined Woman’s Day’s “One thing,” KARA’s “Honey,” BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO,” and Women’ Era’s “Oh!”
[?EVERGLOW VOD]
추석맞이 에글이들의 GIFT?
Cowl Dance Relay???#YIREN #이런
1. 걸스데이 – One thing
2. 카라 – Honey
3. 제니 – SOLO
4. 소녀시대 – Oh!#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#kpop #Cover_Dance_Relay pic.twitter.com/jZWC4Wci9n
— EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) October 3, 2020
Which tune would you prefer to see all six members cowl collectively? Tell us within the feedback under!
