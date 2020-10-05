Watch: EVERGLOW Covers BTS, Jessi, IU, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Red Velvet, HyunA, Women’ Era, And More

EVERGLOW has shared a particular present for his or her followers to have fun the Chuseok vacation!

On October 3, EVERGLOW shocked their followers with a enjoyable “cowl dance relay” on Twitter. Every of the six members posted a clip of themselves masking snippets of Ok-pop hits from numerous generations.

EU, who went first, lined Jessi’s “SSENUNNI,” KARA’s “Fairly Woman,” HyunA’s “Roll Deep,” and IU’s “Marshmallow.”

Sihyeon selected to go old-school for her personal video, through which she lined a collection of first-generation Ok-pop hits: Fin.Ok.L’s “To My Boyfriend,” S.E.S.’s “I’m Your Woman,” Child V.O.X’s “Get Up,” and Chakra’s “Han.”

Mia caught to BTS for her personal dance clip, through which she took on the choreographies to “Boy in Luv,” “Go Go,” “MIC Drop,” and “ON.”

Onda lined a few of 2020’s greatest hits for her video: Block B’s Zico’s “Summer time Hate,” Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon’s “Dessert,” MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria,” Jessi’s “NUNU NANA,” and Red Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Naughty.”

Aisha hit followers with a enjoyable blast from the previous in her clip, dancing to Park Ji Yoon’s “Coming of Age,” Son Dam Bi’s “Queen,” Ivy’s “A-Ha,” and Uhm Jung Hwa’s “Poison.”

Final however not least, Yiren lined Woman’s Day’s “One thing,” KARA’s “Honey,” BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO,” and Women’ Era’s “Oh!”

Which tune would you prefer to see all six members cowl collectively? Tell us within the feedback under!