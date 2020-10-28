General News

Watch: “Excessive School Rapper” Announces Return With 4th Season

October 28, 2020
“Excessive School Rapper 4” is coming!

“Excessive School Rapper” is a rap competitors present between excessive schoolers. The primary season aired in 2017, season two in 2018, and season three in 2019. Younger B, HAON, and Lee Younger Ji had been the winners of every of the seasons, respectively.

On October 28, Mnet revealed a brief teaser video for the fourth season of the survival present. They said to Newsen, “The fourth season of the highschool rap survival present ‘Excessive School Rapper’ might be scheduled for the primary half of subsequent 12 months.”

Based on Newsen, the present is presently on the brink of recruit individuals earlier than formally kicking off its manufacturing.

Within the meantime, watch the teaser beneath!

