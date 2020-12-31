Watch: EXID’s Hani and Sunmi React To Watching Old Videos Of Themselves + Talk About Approaching Their 30s

On the December 30 episode of Mnet’s “Working Ladies,” the forged members regarded again on their careers whereas watching previous movies of themselves.

The forged watched Sunmi’s “Full Moon,” in addition to Oh My Woman‘s YooA’s cowl of the music at a live performance. Sunmi praised YooA’s efficiency and stated, “I’ve seen it already. I feel that the music actually fits YooA.” YooA stated modestly, “It was onerous to seek out my steadiness,” and Sunmi praised her once more, saying, “This music appears to belong to her.” When watching her personal efficiency, nonetheless, Sunmi screamed in embarrassment and advised the members to not look.

After seeing EXID’s Hani’s viral fancam video of “Up and Down,” Chungha stated, “You’ll be able to’t consider Hani with out pondering of this fancam. She appears so fairly right here.”

Hani stated, “This was near the tip [for EXID]. If this fancam hadn’t occurred, I’d not be right here proper now.” She added, “I consider it as a rope that got here down from heaven. However as a result of this occurred to somebody like me, I can now confidently say to different individuals, ‘Issues like this could occur.’”

LOONA‘s Chuu stated, “I used to be watching a video on YouTube and Hani shared some recommendation for idols. Within the video, Hani stated, “Goals and the longer term are essential, however I hope you gained’t overlook that your current life is essential too.” Chuu stated, “I bear in mind watching that and going to work with tears in my eyes. I used to be so moved. On the time, LOONA was on hiatus for a couple of yr, and we have been going via a tough time, after I heard her phrases.”

Within the morning, Sunmi and Hani loved a while alone and Hani requested what she was doing when she returned to Seoul. Sunmi replied, “I’m going to report and write some extra music.” After a second, she added, “We’re turning 30 [Korean age] quickly. They are saying that you just begin to suppose loads whenever you’re 29. Since you’re about to show 30. However I don’t actually really feel like I’m ‘shifting out of my 20s’ and ‘shifting into my 30s.’ I nonetheless really feel like I’m 24.”

Hani stated, “We’ll simply flip 30 pondering like that.” Sunmi agreed and stated, “I feel I’ll simply proceed dwelling the way in which I’m now.” Hani added thoughtfully, “We’ll nonetheless not know a lot, and make a number of errors, and replicate on ourselves.”

Sunmi stated, “I’m trying ahead to this. Your 30s will start with performing.” The video then confirmed the forged taking a look at clips of Hani’s first movie, which is about to premiere in 2021. To the forged, Hani stated, “After my contract ended, I had no thought what I used to be going to do or what I wanted to resolve. I didn’t movie the film as a result of I wished to be an actor. At the moment, a casting provide got here in, and I wished to do it. However after I attempted it, I discovered that I wished to maintain attempting performing.

Again of their two-on-two dialogue, Sunmi stated, “I feel that you just have to be actually excited. Of course, there’s loads to be anxious about too, however I feel there will probably be extra pleasure.” Hani stated, “I’m trying ahead to the issues I’ve to study.”

Sunmi stated, “I used to be blissful in my 20s and it’s a time I gained’t get again once more, however I’m extra trying ahead to subsequent yr.”

