Watch: EXID’s Hani Launches A Style-Themed Digital Content Series

EXID’s Hani is changing into a content material creator!

Hani, who’s presently lively as an actress, is launching a digital content material collection referred to as “Hani Ani Hee Yeon,” which is a reference to her stage identify of Hani and her actual identify of Ahn Hee Yeon. Within the new collection, which will probably be launched on the YouTube channel OOTV, Hani will tackle the problem of studying the styling enterprise.

Within the video that launched on the channel this week, she stated, “Hani and Ahn Hee Yeon are completely different. Hani on stage wears very flashy garments and make-up. As an actress, I put on the garments and the make-up that fits my character. On a private degree, I haven’t been all for studying the way to model. I like comfy, simple clothes. However I’ve discovered the significance of hair, make-up, and garments in expressing a personality. I need to categorical my characters extra absolutely, so I’ve began learning styling.”

The video additionally teased her attempting out some distinctive new types. Test it out under!

