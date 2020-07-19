Watch: EXID’s Solji Pairs Up With IRO To Sing Cover Of Lee Hi’s “Breathe” On “Immortal Songs”

On the July 18 broadcast of KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” celebrities have been invited to carry out with their shut associates in a brand new particular.

Performing first on this episode was EXID’s Solji and IRO. Solji not too long ago made a comeback as a solo artist with “Rains Once more.” IRO is a singer who additionally goes by the identify Music Yi. She and Solji labored collectively as a part of the group 2NB from 2008 to 2011.

Solji stated, “I used to be in a bunch with IRO in 2008. She’s a detailed pal and colleague. When one thing like this comes up, she’s the primary individual I consider.”

IRO stated, “She got here as much as me nonchalantly and requested if I needed to go on ‘Immortal Songs.’ As a singer, it is a stage you can solely dream of. I discovered myself tearing up just a little on the considered being on right here.”

Solji continued, “She’s actually like a youthful sister. Throughout our arduous instances, we might share a meal and speak about what sort of songs we needed to follow collectively. I actually needed not less than one in every of us to do properly, in order that we could lead on the opposite.” IRO added, “I really feel impressed to work after I see how profitable she’s turn into. She’s my satisfaction.”

The 2 associates gave a tearful efficiency of Lee Hi’s “Breathe,” embracing one another on the finish of the track. The duo had chosen the track with the intention to ship a message of consolation to one another. Trot singer Kim Ho Joong commented, “There are lots of tales between them that we’ll by no means know, however we felt how treasured their relationship was by means of their music.”

Solji and IRO received the spherical towards Kim Na Hee and Park Search engine marketing Jin, however later misplaced to Jang Eun Ah and Ali, who sang “Defying Gravity.”

