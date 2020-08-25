Watch: EXO, Red Velvet, Ladies’ Technology, And More SM Artists Congratulate BoA On 20th Debut Anniversary

SM artists of all generations got here collectively to congratulate BoA on her 20th debut anniversary!

On August 24, BoA took to Instagram and YouTube to share a message of gratitude to her followers. Earlier this month, SM Leisure additionally held a canopy mission to rejoice BoA’s 20th anniversary that featured EXO’s Baekhyun, BOL4, Red Velvet, and extra.

The brand new video launched on August 25 featured messages of congratulations from TVXQ; NCT 127; H.O.T.’s Kangta; actress Lee Yeon Hee; WayV; Red Velvet; comic Lee Dong Woo; DJ and TraxX member Ginjo; solo singer J-Min; Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, YoonA; EXO’s Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun; NCT Dream; SHINee’s Onew and Taemin; and Tremendous Junior.

Within the video, SM artists of all ages talked about how BoA was a job mannequin for them, how she had impressed them to grow to be singers, and the way they hoped to grow to be like her in having lengthy careers. Many artists spoke about their private friendship with BoA and a number of artists sang her well-known hit track “No. 1” to signify how she was nonetheless first of their hearts.

