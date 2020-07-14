Watch: EXO-SC Returns With Funky MV For “1 Billion Views” Featuring MOON

General News

EXO-SC Returns With Funky MV For "1 Billion Views" Featuring MOON

July 14, 2020
EXO-SC has returned with new music!

On July 13 at 6 p.m. KST, the EXO subunit launched their first full album “1 Billion Views” together with the music video for the title monitor of the identical title.

“1 Billion Views” is a hip hop monitor with a cool guitar sound and disco rhythm, and Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko participated within the composition and lyrics. The witty lyrics evaluate the sensation of lacking somebody repeatedly to repeating a video a billion instances.

