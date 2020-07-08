Watch: EXO-SC’s Chanyeol Drops MV For Self-Composed Solo Track “Nothin’” Ahead Of “1 Billion Views” Comeback

EXO-SC shared a music video as they prepare for his or her return!

The video places a highlight on Chanyeol’s new solo observe “Nothin’,” which he took half in writing the lyrics for and composing. Its lyrics discuss being decided to not fear about what different folks suppose and simply head down one’s personal path. The observe will probably be included in EXO-SC’s first full album “1 Billion Views,” which is due out on July 13.

Take a look at Chanyeol’s MV beneath:

Extra teaser images of Chanyeol had been additionally shared as EXO-SC gears up for his or her comeback.

Based on the duo’s schedule, there’s an MV popping out tomorrow for Sehun’s solo observe “On Me”!

