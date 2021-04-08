Watch: EXO Surprises With Spoiler Video For New MV And Song On 9th Anniversary

EXO rang within the ninth anniversary of their debut with an extra-special shock!

Final month, it was reported that EXO was engaged on a brand new group album in celebration of their ninth anniversary—and on April 8 at midnight KST, EXO thrilled followers by confirming that new music was lastly on the best way.

In a newly launched video entitled “L-1485 SPOILER,” Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun ship the thrilling information that they’re at present filming their music video for his or her upcoming observe.

Nonetheless, as a substitute of simply giving followers a glimpse of their music video set, the EXO members take issues one step additional and even play a snippet of their new tune, in order that D.O. can provide a real sneak peek of their choreography!

EXO final made a gaggle comeback over a yr in the past, after they launched their sixth full-length album “OBSESSION” in 2019.

Are you excited for EXO’s return? Take a look at their new spoiler video with English subtitles under!