Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun And SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Show Witty Charms In “You Quiz on the Block” Preview

EXO’s Baekhyun and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan will likely be showing on “You Quiz on the Block”!

“You Quiz on the Block” is a program the place the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho discuss to civilians on the avenue and throw them shock quiz questions. In the latest episodes, the hosts have been assembly with celebrities or public figures and listening to their tales somewhat than going out in the streets attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip reveals that the key phrase of the upcoming episode is “Okay,” which suggests will probably be linked to Korea and Okay-pop. First off, Seungkwan makes an look along with his cheerful self, and he even dances with each hosts. They go to a store that’s in control of making stage outfits for idols, and Seungkwan shares his expertise of adjusting outfits backstage.

Baekhyun additionally lifts the temper along with his vigorous character. He shares tales from his debut days and compares them to how he his now. Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho can’t assist however crack up at his imitation of how he retains a cool facade in entrance of his followers when he walks previous them.

This episode of “You Quiz on the Block” will air on July 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser beneath!

Baekhyun not too long ago made his solo comeback along with his second mini album “Delight” and its title observe “Sweet.” Seungkwan can be collaborating in SEVENTEEN’s comeback with “Heng:garæ” that not too long ago topped iTunes charts round the world. Try their comeback present right here!