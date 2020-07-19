Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun, Chanyeol, And Kai Make A Great Team In “Superb Saturday” Preview

EXO’s Baekhyun, Chanyeol, and Kai are the subsequent visitors on tvN’s “Superb Saturday!”

On July 18, tvN launched a preview for subsequent week’s episode of “Superb Saturday – Do Re Mi Market.”

In the preview, the EXO members are launched because the heroes of the present’s “6 matches.” This refers to the truth that EXO’s songs have appeared on the present earlier than as missions. The forged has thus far had a 50 % success charge.

The EXO members additionally got here dressed of their costumes from earlier comebacks, with Chanyeol dressed within the college uniform from “Growl,” Baekhyun within the military-inspired garments from “Obsession,” and Kai in his trademark crimson swimsuit from “Love Shot.”

Requested if they’re assured about their listening expertise, every of them responded in attribute trend. Kai stated, “I’m the kind to do the most effective that I can.” Chanyeol, burning with ardour, stated, “I’ll put my life on the road.” Baekhyun stated, “I’ll be comfy and have enjoyable, after which get it proper on the finish.”

However even the forged are flustered on the problem of the missions and begin speaking about how one can get hints. They’re all impressed when Kai comes up with a plan to maximise their probabilities of consuming meals. In one other mission, Baekhyun will get it nearly proper however is lacking a component that Chanyeol supplies, exhibiting the teamwork of a longtime idol group.

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on July 25 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the preview beneath!