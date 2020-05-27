Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Entertains Himself With Video games, Cooking, And More In Web Reality Show Teaser

EXO’s Baekhyun is ready to star in an online selection present!

On Might 26, MBC launched a teaser of a brand new internet selection present titled “I Play Alone” (literal translation). Will probably be a complete of three episodes lengthy, and they’re going to air on June 3, June 7, and June 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

The teaser begins off with Baekhyun studying a letter that congratulates him for returning along with his new album “Delight.” The letter additionally reveals his mission, which is to return to his childhood and have enjoyable!

Baekhyun does every kind of actions from video games to cooking, and he looks as if he’s truly having fun with them as he feedback, “That is good.” He even calls up some folks and performs a quiz sport with them.

The teaser additionally reveals a aspect of the artist Baekhyun as he actually opens up about his music and sings his new observe “Sweet.”

Watch the complete teaser under!

Baekhyun launched his second solo mini album “Delight” and a music video for the title observe “Sweet” on Might 25. As quickly as he made his solo comeback, his album dominated iTunes charts all over the world and topped lots of the main realtime charts in South Korea.