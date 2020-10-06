Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Serenades With “Joyful” For “Do You Like Brahms?” OST

Baekhyun has lent his voice for an additional OST!

On October 6 at 6 p.m. KST, the EXO member’s music “blissful” was launched for the “Do You Like Brahms?” soundtrack.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Baekhyun’s “blissful” is a music that expresses a man’s honest confession of affection. The monitor begins with acoustic guitar and cello sounds and continues to construct emotion with extra orchestra devices becoming a member of in.

