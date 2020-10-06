General News

Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Serenades With “Joyful” For “Do You Like Brahms?” OST

October 6, 2020
1 Min Read

Baekhyun has lent his voice for an additional OST!

On October 6 at 6 p.m. KST, the EXO member’s music “blissful” was launched for the “Do You Like Brahms?” soundtrack.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Music Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Baekhyun’s “blissful” is a music that expresses a man’s honest confession of affection. The monitor begins with acoustic guitar and cello sounds and continues to construct emotion with extra orchestra devices becoming a member of in.

Try the music video under:

Watch “Do You Like Brahms?” with English subtitles:

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment