Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Shows Off His Smooth Dance Moves In “Sweet” Dance Practice Video

EXO’s Baekhyun has launched a dance observe video for his newest solo tune “Sweet”!

“Sweet” is the title observe of his second solo mini album “Delight” that was launched on Might 25 and options lyrics that spotlight Baekhyun’s many charms by evaluating them to completely different flavors of sweet.

On June 8, a dance observe video for the tune was launched on EXO’s official YouTube channel, and provides Baekhyun the possibility to showcase his dancing expertise as he groups up together with his dance crew to create a charming efficiency.

Test it out beneath and don’t neglect to additionally watch the music video for “Sweet” should you haven’t already!