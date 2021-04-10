Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Takes 1st Win For “Bambi” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Red Velvet’s Wendy, WJSN, PENTAGON, And More

The April 9 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured EXO’s Baekhyun‘s “Bambi” and IU‘s “LILAC” as candidates for first place. Baekhyun took his first win for “Bambi” with 8,009 factors over 6,853 factors for “LILAC.”
This week’s performers embrace BAE173, NTX, OnlyOneOf, STAYC, T1419, Weeekly, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Kim Sejeong, Kim Jae Hwan, DRIPPIN, LUNARSOLAR, MIRAE, Ciipher, ASTRO, WJSN, Red Velvet’s Wendy, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON.
Winner Announcement:
Take a look at the performances beneath!
NTX – “Kiss the World”
MIRAE – “KILLA”
PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”
Ciipher – “I Like You”
STAYC – “ASAP”
T1419 – “Exit”
BAE173 – “Beloved You”
LUNARSOLAR – “DADADA”
DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”
OnlyOneOf – “libidO”
Weeekly – “After Faculty”
PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”
Kim Jae Hwan – “I Wouldn’t Search for You”
Kim Sejeong – “Warning” (that includes lIlBOI)
UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk – “5K”
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “FEEL LIKE”
ASTRO – “ONE”
WJSN – “Unnatural”
Red Velvet’s Wendy – “Like Water”
