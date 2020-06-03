Watch: EXO’s Baekhyun Wins With “Sweet” On “Present Champion”; Performances By MONSTA X, TXT, And More

EXO’s Baekhyun has gained a trophy for “Sweet”!

The 5 songs within the operating for first place on the June three episode of “Present Champion” have been MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA,” NCT 127’s “Punch,” TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?”, Baekhyun’s “Sweet,” and IU’s “eight” (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS). Baekhyun got here in first!

He shared his because of followers for the win by a video message.

Performers on this week’s episode included MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, Yubin, TXT, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, Minzy, ONEWE, Lee Yejoon, OnlyOneOf, woo!ah!, GIDONGDAE, SECRET NUMBER, UNVS, DKB, and Redsquare.

Watch their performances beneath!

Congratulations to Baekhyun!